Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $972,000 Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,592,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 315.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,500 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET stock opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $656,329.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,569,530 shares in the company, valued at $129,250,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,054,762 shares of company stock valued at $99,368,454. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.