Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.49.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.