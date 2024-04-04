Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,866,684,000 after buying an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,280,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,712,789,000 after buying an additional 179,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,363.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,284.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,080.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,310 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,117 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,230.18.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

