Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

