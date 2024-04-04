Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 60,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 11,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 336,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.12.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

