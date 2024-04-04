Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 10,007 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 3.5% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLV. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

