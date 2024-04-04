Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 126 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $133.80 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.36. The company has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

