Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 171 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $177.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

