Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 1,801 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTUM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $187.72 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.83.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

