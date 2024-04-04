Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 2,513 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $697.41 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 156.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.