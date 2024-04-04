Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 320 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 88,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 67,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 11,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 185,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 14,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $2,509,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,802,413.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $177.34 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $314.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

