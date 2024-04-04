Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 347 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTLS opened at $61.46 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $61.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80. The company has a market capitalization of $826.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

