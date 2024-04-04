Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 5,320 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPTM opened at $63.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $49.63 and a 12-month high of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

