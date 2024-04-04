Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $909,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $30.81 and a 12 month high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.