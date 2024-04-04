Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.97 and last traded at $144.97. Approximately 4,127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 84,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $941.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 58.22% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $594.20 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total value of $157,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,123,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hovnanian Enterprises

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

