Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,157 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 572.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 576.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 227.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

