Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 818 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

MMM opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.82%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

