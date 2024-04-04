Howland Capital Management LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Blackstone by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The firm has a market cap of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

