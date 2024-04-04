Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $78.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $78.94.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Masco in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

