Howland Capital Management LLC Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for 1.2% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $22,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $198,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,235.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,468 shares of company stock worth $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,132.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,080.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $995.80. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $855.24 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

