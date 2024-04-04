Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Shell by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the third quarter worth $32,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

SHEL stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

