Howland Capital Management LLC Has $25.84 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $241.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day moving average of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.37 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.