Howland Capital Management LLC Has $30.65 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group comprises 1.6% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $30,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 245,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,692,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after acquiring an additional 198,129 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,563,000 after acquiring an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,682,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $452.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.56. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.37 and a 1-year high of $548.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $351.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

