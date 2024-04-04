Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on W. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,964,665.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,137 shares in the company, valued at $15,031,301.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,194,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,964,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $4,095,801. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.29. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

