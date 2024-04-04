Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.18.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.