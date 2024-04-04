Howland Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,162 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FI opened at $157.68 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.50. The company has a market cap of $93.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

