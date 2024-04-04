Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 16,076 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 130.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

