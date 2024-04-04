Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 219 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $211.80 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $212.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.42 and a 200 day moving average of $187.42.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

