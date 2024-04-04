Howland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 12,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,694 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays cut their target price on General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE opened at $147.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.01. General Electric has a 1-year low of $93.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

