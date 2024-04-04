HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $71.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,401,115. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $329,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,825.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock worth $8,636,322. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2,494.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 101,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 97,516 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 331,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after buying an additional 380,185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,327 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.