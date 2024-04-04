Humacyte’s (HUMA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $5.60.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

