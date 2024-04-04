Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the first quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 611.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.55.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HUN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 355,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.60. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.68%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

