IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

IceCure Medical Stock Performance

ICCM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IceCure Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ICCM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IceCure Medical

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.