IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 77.41% and a negative net margin of 535.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,925. IceCure Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of IceCure Medical by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in IceCure Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Further Reading

