indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 7.5%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.66. Approximately 204,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,435,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

INDI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $423,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,709,612.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,936 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after buying an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 1,749,397 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

