Informa (LON:INF) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

INF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.24) price objective on shares of Informa in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 922 ($11.57) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 865.33 ($10.86).

Shares of LON INF remained flat at GBX 822.60 ($10.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,430,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,260. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 808.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 767.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,290.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 665.40 ($8.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 842 ($10.57).

In other news, insider Patrick Martell sold 46,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.33), for a total value of £348,132.65 ($437,023.16). Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

