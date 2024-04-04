Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

