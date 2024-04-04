Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 2.10% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOCT. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

BATS:KOCT opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

