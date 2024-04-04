InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

IPO stock traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$2.51. 15,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. InPlay Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The firm has a market cap of C$226.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$47.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.90 million. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.2850299 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on InPlay Oil from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

