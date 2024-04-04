Insider Selling: GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Insider Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $12,213.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,911 shares in the company, valued at $254,386.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GameStop Stock Performance

GME opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 569.53 and a beta of -0.45. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. GameStop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 1.35%. GameStop’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GME shares. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of GameStop by 457.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

