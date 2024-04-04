Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Sells 8,200 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $276.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

