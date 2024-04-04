Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 384 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 658,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,472 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM remained flat at $36.49 during midday trading on Thursday. 653,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,755. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

