Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $260,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,970,000 after buying an additional 1,458,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.64. 9,499,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,726,223. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

