Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,280 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Trading Down 0.8 %

PYPL stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,978,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,726,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

