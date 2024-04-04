Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $230,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

USMV traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,209 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.51. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

