Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUGT. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 24.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 9,108.7% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the third quarter valued at $517,000.

NYSEARCA:NUGT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

