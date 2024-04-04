Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.65. 8,881,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,312. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.42. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $213.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

