Insight Advisors LLC PA Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SMH stock traded down $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $221.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,147,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,957. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.27.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.