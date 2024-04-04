Insight Advisors LLC PA Purchases 252 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,767,000 after purchasing an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 50,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

