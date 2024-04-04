Insight Holdings Group, Llc Sells 1,031,659 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) Director Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 1,031,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $36,314,396.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 545,039 shares in the company, valued at $19,185,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

nCino Stock Performance

NCNO opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.87. nCino, Inc. has a one year low of $21.26 and a one year high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get nCino alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming grew its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 47.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in nCino in the second quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCNO

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.